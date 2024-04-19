Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Rockies

FAA investigates Rockies after deleted video shows coach in cockpit during flight

United Airlines said it was 'deeply disturbed' by the incident

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
A social media post has prompted an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and United Airlines after a Colorado Rockies coach was seen sitting in the cockpit of a chartered flight while in the air. 

The FAA confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the incident, which came to light in a now-deleted Instagram post, is under investigation. 

United Airlines

A United Airlines jet (United Airlines)

"The FAA is investigating this event. Federal regulations restrict flight deck access to specific individuals. We do not comment on the details of open investigations," the statement said. 

The incident centers around hitting coach Hensley Meulens during a chartered flight from Denver to Toronto. According to ESPN, Meulens posted a video showing him sitting in the pilot's seat. 

Hensley Meulens rockies

Hensley Meulens of the Colorado Rockies poses for a photo at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Feb. 24, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.  (Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Had some fun in the cockpit on our flight from Denver to Toronto. Thanks to the captain and the first officer of our United charter that allowed me this great experience," the caption said. 

United Airlines also released a statement confirming that the incident was reported to the FAA and that the pilots involved in the situation have been "withheld." 

"We’re deeply disturbed by what we see in that video, which appears to show an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged. As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we’ve reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation," the statement said, via The Athletic. 

Hensley Meulens on the sidelines

Manager Hensley Meulens of Team Netherlands stands on the field prior to A game against Team Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium March 9, 2023, in Taichung City, Taiwan.  (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Rockies did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The team was traveling to Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays at the time of flight incident. 

