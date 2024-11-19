F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix introduces lower prices, more experiences to attract fans

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is back for a second spin and the most expensive F1 race to date will look a little different this year, with some cheaper tickets and more for fans to enjoy.

The record-high prices last year might have scared away some fans from attending, but the Las Vegas Grand Prix and hotels around the track have made some adjustments this year, hoping to bring out an even larger crowd.

"Our price point has been lowered this year, which we're really happy about. We are at a $3,500 price point for the three-day ticket to the clubhouse," said Hilton Grand Vacations Vice President of Sports Marketing Aaron Stewart.

Ticket sales for the F1 Clubhouse at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations are up nine times compared to the same time last year. They say making a couple tweaks to their F1 experience was the key.

"You're going to be able to see three nights of private concerts…when you pair in the top-shelf premium open bars and catered buffet options, it's really a pretty good deal. So, we've already seen a really good response in the ticket sales this year," said Stewart.

A couple turns away from the Elara, Resorts World Las Vegas is also preparing for the race differently this year.

"I think last year was… call it a test year. I think we were all trying to figure out what is that customer journey going to look like? What is that customer behavior going to look like?" said Resorts World Las Vegas Chief Marketing Officer Ronn Nicolli Jr.

Even though Resorts World is just off the track, they want to make sure everyone’s in on the action.

"We want locals to be here. We're easy and accessible to get to…I think last year did scare a lot of people away. I think some of the pricing made locals feel a certain way. I think this year was about recovery, getting people excited about F1, getting the community to really embrace this time of year in this race," said Nicolli Jr.

F1 Las Vegas remains the most expensive race in 2023 and 2024. The average ticket price to attend is above $1,600, which is three times the season average, according to F1Destinations.com.

But this year, the LVGP is offering more ticket options, so people can make and stick to their budgets.

"The addition of other ticketing experiences includes a general admission ticket, a single day ticket, so you can really customize what you want to do. And so, there's kind of every different budget and price point is represented based on the experience you want to have," said F1 LVGP Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft.

The cheapest tickets this year start at $99 for the first practice on Thursday, and $600 for the entire weekend.

Drivers will take to the track for their first practice Thursday night, with the second practice on Friday, and the big race on Saturday at 10 pm. PST.