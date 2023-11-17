Ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey back in squared circle as she makes Wrestling Revolver debut

Ronda Rousey made her debut at Wrestling Revolver on Thursday night as her independent career continues following her release from WWE.

The former UFC champion appeared at the promotion’s "UNREAL" event in Los Angeles. She came down to the ring for a tag-team match with Marina Shafir. The two went up against Ring of Honor’s Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rousey immediately got into the ring and addressed Athena before the match began. Rousey and Shafir would get their opponents into ankle locks, looking for the submission victory, but Starkz and Athena both reversed the maneuvers.

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" then appeared to have Starkz on the brink of tapping out before Athena interfered and hit Rousey with the title belt, causing the disqualification.

Athena is signed with All Elite Wrestling and also performs for the company’s sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Both promotions are owned by Tony Khan. Athena came over after a run in WWE from 2015-2021. Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle for the women’s championship.

WWE STAR MONTEZ FORD SPEAKS GLOWINGLY OF LEGENDARY BOBBY LASHLEY, LEANING ON HIM IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

Rousey has been on the independent circuit since she left WWE. On Oct. 11, Rousey said she had retired from professional wrestling but came back to the squared circle more than two weeks later to team with Shafir at a Lucha VaVoom event.

Then, her debut at Wrestling Revolver was announced.

It is unclear if Rousey will keep the budding rivalry with Athena going. All Elite Wrestling is in Los Angeles this weekend for their Full Gear pay-per-view. Khan teased that AEW "agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers" and they will be at Full Gear to sign the contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AEW’s Full Gear takes place on Saturday night.