Ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey back in squared circle as she makes Wrestling Revolver debut

Rousey left WWE after SummerSlam in August

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Ronda Rousey made her debut at Wrestling Revolver on Thursday night as her independent career continues following her release from WWE.

The former UFC champion appeared at the promotion’s "UNREAL" event in Los Angeles. She came down to the ring for a tag-team match with Marina Shafir. The two went up against Ring of Honor’s Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey in action during a Raw Women's Championship match versus Alexa Bliss at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Rousey immediately got into the ring and addressed Athena before the match began. Rousey and Shafir would get their opponents into ankle locks, looking for the submission victory, but Starkz and Athena both reversed the maneuvers.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" then appeared to have Starkz on the brink of tapping out before Athena interfered and hit Rousey with the title belt, causing the disqualification.

Athena is signed with All Elite Wrestling and also performs for the company’s sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Both promotions are owned by Tony Khan. Athena came over after a run in WWE from 2015-2021. Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle for the women’s championship.

Ronda Rousey in 2018

Ronda Rousey speaks as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rousey has been on the independent circuit since she left WWE. On Oct. 11, Rousey said she had retired from professional wrestling but came back to the squared circle more than two weeks later to team with Shafir at a Lucha VaVoom event.

Then, her debut at Wrestling Revolver was announced.

It is unclear if Rousey will keep the budding rivalry with Athena going. All Elite Wrestling is in Los Angeles this weekend for their Full Gear pay-per-view. Khan teased that AEW "agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers" and they will be at Full Gear to sign the contract.

Tony Khan in 2023

Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative for AEW, on PandaConf stage during day one of Collision 2023 at Enercare Centre in Toronto. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images)

AEW’s Full Gear takes place on Saturday night.

