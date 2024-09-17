Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Ex-WNBA player dishes on 'scary part' of Caitlin Clark's rookie season

Clark is the clear cut favorite to win the Rookie of the Year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark will finish up the first regular season of her WNBA career on Thursday, when the Indiana Fever takes on the Washington Mystics.

Clark is the clear-cut favorite to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award as she has put together a phenomenal season, breaking multiple rookie records and recording two triple-doubles.

Caitlin Clark signs a ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, signs mini basketballs for fans following a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Not to mention, Indiana has 20 wins for the first time since 2015 and is in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Those five-win days appear to be long gone.

Val Whiting, who played for the Detroit Shock and Minnesota Lynx, offered her take on Clark after she dropped a career-high 35 points in a win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

"Here’s my humble opinion: I think that Caitlin Clark is still adjusting to the WNBA," she wrote on X. "She has not yet fully adjusted to the league and look how she’s performing. And that, my friends, is the scary part."

Caitlin Clark shoots

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, shoots over Dallas Wings guard Sevgi Uzun, #1, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CAITLIN CLARK SCORES CAREER-HIGH 35 POINTS, SETS WNBA ROOKIE SINGLE-SEASON SCORING RECORD

With one game left on the Fever’s schedule, Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She’s shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range.

Next up, the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark shoots

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts after a three-point basket in front of Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, #6, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"Everybody is definitely excited for the playoffs," Clark said, via ESPN. "We're not just happy to be there. We really feel like we can compete with every single team."

