Ex-Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer, 69, reveals dementia diagnosis

Roughly 24 hours after Brett Favre revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, another former Minnesota Vikings quarterback announced he is battling his own illness.

Tommy Kramer, 69, announced on Wednesday that he has dementia.

Kramer himself said Favre's announcement pushed him to break his own news; he was diagnosed a year ago.

Kramer said doctors gave him between two and 10 years to live, but the condition had not "advanced" as of a recent visit.

"I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing," Kramer wrote. "Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this."

Kramer wrote that he has no regrets playing football, but he did call on the National Football League to help its former players more.

"I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get," he wrote. "Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what (that) my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness, so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself."

Kramer spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with Minnesota. He played his final year with the New Orleans Saints, playing in just one game where he threw three passes.

In his career, he went 54-56 as a starter, completing 55.1% of his passes for 24,777 yards, 159 touchdowns, and 158 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 1986, leading the NFL with a 92.6 passer rating.

