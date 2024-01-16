Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints

Ex-Saints linebacker Ronald Powell dead at 32

Powell was a standout linebacker at Florida

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ronald Powell, a former NFL linebacker who played for the New Orleans Saints, has died, the NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday. Powell was 32.

The NFLPA’s retired players account posted on X about Powell’s passing. The organization didn’t announce a cause of death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ronald Powell practices

Ronald Powell participates in drills during the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp on May 17, 2014, in Metairie, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell – a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the union wrote.

Junior Galette, a former NFL linebacker who was teammates with Powell at the Univeristy of Florida, also posted on X about Powell’s passing.

"I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER  Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….." Galette wrote.

EAGLES' JASON KELCE RETIRING AFTER STELLAR NFL CAREER: REPORTS

Powell played three seasons for the Gators between 2010 and 2013. He missed the 2012 season with a torn ACL. He was the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school, according to Rivals.

The Saints selected Powell in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played 14 games for them and had two tackles in his rookie season. He was released before the start of the 2015 season, but after going unclaimed he was put on the Saints’ injured reserve.

The Chicago Bears signed him to their practice squad in September 2016, and he was eventually signed by the Seattle Seahawks off their practice squad three months later. But he never played a down for either team.

Ronald Powell split photo

Ronald Powell played one season for the New Orleans Saints. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed with the Orlando Apollos before the start of the 2019 season. He was waived before the Alliance of American Football ceased operations.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.