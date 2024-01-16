Ex-Saints linebacker Ronald Powell dead at 32

Ronald Powell, a former NFL linebacker who played for the New Orleans Saints, has died, the NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday. Powell was 32.

The NFLPA’s retired players account posted on X about Powell’s passing. The organization didn’t announce a cause of death.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell – a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the union wrote.

Junior Galette, a former NFL linebacker who was teammates with Powell at the Univeristy of Florida, also posted on X about Powell’s passing.

"I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….." Galette wrote.

Powell played three seasons for the Gators between 2010 and 2013. He missed the 2012 season with a torn ACL. He was the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school, according to Rivals.

The Saints selected Powell in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played 14 games for them and had two tackles in his rookie season. He was released before the start of the 2015 season, but after going unclaimed he was put on the Saints’ injured reserve.

The Chicago Bears signed him to their practice squad in September 2016, and he was eventually signed by the Seattle Seahawks off their practice squad three months later. But he never played a down for either team.

He signed with the Orlando Apollos before the start of the 2019 season. He was waived before the Alliance of American Football ceased operations.