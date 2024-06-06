Ex-NFL tight end arrested after allegedly breaking glass at 7-Eleven

Former NFL tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly breaking a glass door at a Dallas 7-Eleven.

Video obtained by TMZ Sports appeared to show the ex-Detroit Lions player getting aggressive inside the store at around 2 a.m.

The video allegedly shows Pettigrew exchanging words with several others before punching the glass door at the entrance, breaking it.

Officers took out Tasers but didn't use them.

Pettigrew was released Sunday afternoon after being booked on a criminal mischief charge in the Dallas County Jail.

This isn't the first time Pettigrew has run into trouble, nor is it the first time he's been arrested in Dallas. In 2017, roughly a year after he retired, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he got into a fight at a bar.

A year later, this time in Pittsburgh, he was accused of aggravated assault after an altercation stemming from an unpaid limo fee, but charges were withdrawn.

Pettigrew played seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Lions, who selected him with the 20th pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

In his career, he caught 301 passes for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns. His best season was his third, when he caught 83 passes for 777 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs.

