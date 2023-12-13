Ex-NFL star offers Titans rookie blunt dating advice: 'Don’t take your ex girlfriend back'

Former NFL star Dez Bryant offered Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis some unsolicited dating advice following his comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver wrote on X that Levis should not consider rekindling a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, and should be focused on becoming Tennessee’s franchise quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs Titans," Bryant wrote. Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day! If you are thinking … don’t take your ex girlfriend back bro.

"She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night. I remember. She wasted no time making herself the priority after going viral. You got a chance to be a franchise QB make it a priority! Great win champ!"

Duddy gained notoriety earlier this year as she sat with Levis in the NFL Draft green room as he waited for his name to be called. It never happened in the first round, though the Titans pulled the trigger in the second round with the 33rd overall pick on the signal caller out of Kentucky.

TITANS BREAK NFL TEAMS' 767-GAME DROUGHT WITH SHOCKING WIN OVER DOLPHINS

In July, Levis revealed Duddy landed a Burger King deal after going viral.

The two apparently broke up over the course of the next few months. She sparked new speculation when she posted a "breakup" video on her TikTok page last month.

As Levis was set to begin his rookie year, Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" reported the couple broke things off after three years together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duddy, a social media influencer, moved to Nashville prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.