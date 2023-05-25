Expand / Collapse search
Antonio Brown
Published

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown to play in Albany Empire game Saturday

Brown also owns the Albany Empire

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Antonio Brown said earlier this month he planned to play in a game for the Albany Empire, the National Arena League team he owns. 

On Thursday, the ex-NFL star showed up for a team practice. 

Antonio Brown close up

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout showed up 10 minutes before practice ended and told WTEN’s Griffin Haas he would play in the weekend’s game against the Fayetteville Mustangs. 

Brown, who warmed up before running a single route, said the amount of time he plays will be up to new head coach Pete Porcelli.

Porcelli is the Empire’s third head coach this season. 

Antonio Brown in 2020

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former head coach Tom Menas, who coached Albany to back-to-back championships, was fired before the start of the season but was eventually brought back after his replacement, coach Damon Ware, and several players were suspended following a public dispute over payments and an incident on the team’s bus.

He resigned after just one game. 

Antonio Brown warms up

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Albany Empire are 1-4 this season. Brown also suggested Thursday that NFL quarterback Cam Newton would "be here soon."


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.