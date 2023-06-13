Ex-NFL running back Peyton Hillis recalls harrowing experience saving 2 children from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis opened up about the dramatic rescue of two family members in the Gulf of Mexico in January, which landed him the hospital for two weeks.

Hillis appeared on ABC’s "Good Morning America" and talked to Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan about the ordeal. After saving his children from drowning, Hillis spent additional time in the hospital dealing with lung and kidney issues.

"It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die," Hillis told Strahan.

Hillis recalled that Jan. 4 day when his children were really itching to go down to the beach in Pensacola, Florida. He said there was a bad storm, but he didn’t notice any flags that would’ve warned him about keeping his kids out of the water. He then said his son and niece began drowning when they got caught in a rip current.

"I hear my mom screaming and so, I looked at her and she pointed out to my son, and she says, ‘Orry and Camilla are drowning,’" Hillis recalled. "… And so, I didn't even think, I reacted and started running into the water."

The former player’s son Orry was 9 and his niece Camille 8 at the time.

Hillis said he was met with an incredibly tough decision when he was in the water.

"I think the scariest point... was when I'm swimming to my son and I have to pass by him because my niece is in more danger," he said. "I knew that I had to pass him up to get to Camille first. Because, you know, if I didn't then there's no way she would've made it.

"And so what happened... I swam past my son, and I got to Camille, and she starts freakin' out, you know, 'We're gonna die, we're gonna die.'"

Hillis said he was able to get his niece back to safety but when he got back into the water his son was "pretty much limp." He said he didn’t have enough strength to swim back while battling 10-12 foot waves.

Hillis said he prayed in that moment.

"Lord, please. Like, I really don't care about my life. I don't. But if we can get him out of here that’s the only thing I’m going to care about," he added.

Hillis said he got close enough to the shore to walk his son back but lost consciousness as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Hillis, 37, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he spent his first two seasons. However, he broke out as a member of the Browns, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2010.

Though he didn't make the Pro Bowl that season, he was rewarded by being the cover athlete of Madden NFL 12.

He spent the 2012 season with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending his final two years with the New York Giants.

While at Arkansas, Hillis played a key role as a pass-catching back. In fact, he had more receiving yards (1,197) than rushing (960) in his four years there – a dozen of his 23 touchdowns came from the ground.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.