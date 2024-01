Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Baltimore Ravens fans were certainly unhappy after witnessing the home team suffer a disappointing loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. But apparently, at least one Ravens fan directed their frustration at the onsite CBS television crew.

Lamar Jackson had a brilliant regular season and defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round to earn his first career postseason home win. Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Boom Esiason and the rest of CBS' "NFL Today" crew were broadcasting from M&T Bank Stadium.

Esiason said that he, along with his co-hosts, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher, were confronted by a fan at an Amtrack station near the Ravens home stadium.

Esiason went into more details about the incident during WFAN's morning show on Monday. Esiason began by praising the Ravens' loyal fan base, saying the crowd "couldn’t have been any nicer at the stadium and even in this situation, for the most part."

But, the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said the fan was a "total a—wipe d—bag." He also suggested the fan had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol.

Esiason added that the fan in question made claims that the NFL was "rigged."

"He decides that he’s gonna come over and he’s gonna talk to us about how the NFL is rigged," Esiason explained. "And he’s using very colorful language."

But he also noted that Cowher was quick to defend the integrity of the league.

"Coach is awesome right, he'll defend the NFL," Esiason explained. "'I don't want to hear this crap from this drunk a— fan that lost a bet' ... he's a Hall of Famer and will die with that shield," Esiason said of Cowher.

At one point, the situation seemed to have escalated to the point where Esiason contemplated getting into a physical altercation with the individual.

"I said, 'Listen, if he gets any closer, I may have to get up and effing smash this guy right in the face,'" Esiason said. "And I’m pissed off now. I’m trying to watch the [NFC Championship Game on an iPad], this idiot is screaming about how the NFL is rigged.

"We’re not gonna let anybody go after Coach Cowher."

Burleson, a former Detroit Lions wide receiver, then entered the fray.

"Nate’s ready to come out of his suit and ready to rip this guy’s face off," Esiason.

The chaotic scene ended with no punches being thrown.

"It was nuts," Esiason said. "And then another Ravens fan started yelling at this guy and then the cops came in."