Ex-NFL linebacker dismisses Colin Kaepernick's latest comeback attempt: 'The senior prom was like 6 years ago'

Colin Kaepernick posted a video last week touting his yearslong pursuit of an NFL comeback, but it did not sit well with every football figure who has come and gone in the league.

Terence Garvin was a linebacker in the NFL from 2013 to 2018 and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Garvin was on "The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke Podcast" on Wednesday and was asked about Steelers running back Najee Harris joining Kaepernick for the workout.

"The senior prom was like 6 years ago, bro! It’s over!" Garvin said. "It’s over, bro. You still trying to be the prom queen. It’s a wrap. You took that money.

"He pop up this time every year. We know you can throw the ball, bro."

Kaepernick’s throwing showcase appeared to be a part of a Nike ad. Harris and his other NFL colleagues who were in the video and endorsed Kaepernick were all Nike athletes.

Moats and Garvin both explained there ars too many young quarterbacks in the league for any team to go and sign a 35-year-old quarterback who has not played in the league since January 2017.

"It’s just nothing to get out of it for them, like for them owners," Garvin said. "I got the mentality where I understand a little bit of their thought. It’s no winning there. What if you come in here and say something crazy?

"On top of that, you’ve shown me you’re dangerous," Garvin continued. "You’d get a rally together. You can’t be leading the troops."

He suggested that the owners were not going to let him back into the league after leading the protests during the national anthem.

Moats, who was a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2017, added, "you can’t get good at football without playing football."

Last week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted, "We Stay Sharp," and included a video of himself throwing to several targets, including Harris, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

"Man, he looks great," Bourne said. "He looks good. The arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm. Look at that man. He got another good six years left."

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. His final appearance came on Jan. 1, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the year with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. The 49ers were 1-10 in 11 Kaepernick starts.

Since then, Kaepernick has been at the forefront of social activism, calling for the abolishment of the police and prisons as well as likening the NFL Draft to a slave auction. He accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the league, and after the two sides settled, his two tryouts in front of scouts failed to yield a contract with a team.

He also told NPR in May he has not seen any "substantial change" in the NFL when it comes to the league addressing social injustice.

He told Sports Illustrated last month he was going to keep pursuing an NFL return.

Kaepernick will turn 36 in November.