Indiana Pacers

Ex-NBA veteran Scot Pollard receives heart transplant: ‘Perfect fit!’

Pollard's wife said the transplant 'went well'

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Eleven-year NBA veteran Scot Pollard has had a heart transplant, his wife posted to social media on Friday. 

Pollard, 49, who played for five teams in his career, required a heart transplant due to a genetic condition that was likely triggered by a virus he contracted in 2021. The condition causes his heart to beat an extra 10,000 times a day. His father, who passed away when Pollard was 16, had had the same condition, according to the Associated Press. 

Scot Pollard before a Kings game in 2016

Former Sacramento King Scot Pollard addresses the fans prior to the Sacramento Kings taking on the San Antonio Spurs at Sleep Train Arena on February 27, 2015, in Sacramento, California.  (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Friday, Pollard’s wife, Dawn, posted that a donor had been found. 

"Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time! Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful," Dawn Pollard wrote. 

Dawn posted later on Friday that the surgery had been successful. 

"Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery," Dawn wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero."

Scot Pollard fires up the crowd

Former NBA player Scott Pollard excites the crowd during the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings on April 9, 2016, at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California.  (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, Pollard was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Tennessee to await a donor. 

"I'm staying here until I get a heart," Pollard told the AP via text message. "My heart got weaker. (Doctors) agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker."

Pollard said his health has long been a concern for him, and the same thing that helped propel him in his professional career – his height – was the very thing that made finding a proper donor a challenge. 

Scot Pollard warms up before a game in 1999

Scot Pollard, #31 of the Sacramento Kings, smiles before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers circa 1999 at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.  (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Pollard was a first-round selection out of Kansas in the 1997 NBA Draft. He’s most known for his time with the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, but he also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. 

Pollard was a member of the 2007-2008 Celtics team that won an NBA championship, though he only appeared in 22 games due to season-ending ankle surgery. 

He averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in his career. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.