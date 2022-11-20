Ex-MLB star Asdrubal Cabrera clocks opposing player who hit home run, sparking wild brawl in Venezuelan league

Asdrubal Cabrera, a two-time All-Star infielder, was involved in an altercation in a game in the Venezuelan Winter League on Saturday night.

The game was being played between the Caribes de Anzoategui and Tiburones de La Guaira. Carlos Castro, who plays for Tiburones, hit a home run and watched it sail out of the ballpark. But it appeared that Cabrera, who played for the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks last in 2021, took issue with Castro trying to one up the opposing team.

As Castro rounded first, he appeared to say something to the players in the dugout. They all got up from the bench and were going to say something to Castro when Cabrera swung at him with left arm and connected his forearm with Castro’s face.

The incident sparked a wild brawl between the two teams.

Castro’s home run gave his team a 4-3 lead and Tiburones would win the game 6-4.

Cabrera, 37, was an All-Star for the then-Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012 before he made his way to the New York Mets in 2016. He won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 but hasn’t played in the majors since the 2021 season.

Castro, 28, was in the Atlanta Braves’ organization from 2012-2017 but never made it to the majors. He bounced around the independent leagues before playing in the Venezuelan Winter League this year.