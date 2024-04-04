Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

Ex-LSU star rips Kim Mulkey's game plan after Caitlin Clark's epic performance

Clark scored 41 points on LSU

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Alexis Morris was a key component in LSU’s national championship win over Iowa last year as she scored 21 points and dished out nine assists in the win.

This year was a different story for LSU. The Tigers fell to Iowa in their Elite Eight matchup. Hawkeyes sharpshooter Caitlin Clark scored 41 points with nine 3-pointers in the game. It was enough for Morris, now on the Harlem Globetrotters, to criticize Kim Mulkey’s game plan.

Alexis Morris after winning a championship

Alexis Morris of LSU after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Let me give you my unbiased opinion. We should`ve made a defensive adjustment. Somebody else should`ve guarded Caitlin Clark," Morris said in a video this week. "Like, I mean rollerblades, I mean skates all night, I mean Heelys! Do you all remember the Heelys? The ones you just pick your feet up like this, and you just roll."

Hailey Van Lith guarded Clark throughout the night, but the ESPN broadcast mentioned she had been sick going into the game. But no matter who was on Clark, she remained on fire for most of the game.

LSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM SKIPPING NATIONAL ANTHEM UNDERSCORES 'BIGGER PROBLEM' FOR COLLEGE SPORTS: GOVERNOR

Kim Mulkey looks up

Kim Mulkey of the LSU Tigers during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"There’s not a lot of strategy. You’ve got to guard her. Nobody else seems to be able to guard her," Mulkey said after the game. "We didn’t even guard her last year when we beat them. She’s just a generational player, and she just makes everybody around her better."

Iowa will now head to the Final Four to take on UConn.

Kim Mulkey bites her nails

Kim Mulkey of LSU reacts during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

LSU will have to start rebuilding its roster as Angel Reese declared for the WNBA Draft.

