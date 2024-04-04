Ex-LSU star rips Kim Mulkey's game plan after Caitlin Clark's epic performance

Alexis Morris was a key component in LSU’s national championship win over Iowa last year as she scored 21 points and dished out nine assists in the win.

This year was a different story for LSU. The Tigers fell to Iowa in their Elite Eight matchup. Hawkeyes sharpshooter Caitlin Clark scored 41 points with nine 3-pointers in the game. It was enough for Morris, now on the Harlem Globetrotters, to criticize Kim Mulkey’s game plan.

"Let me give you my unbiased opinion. We should`ve made a defensive adjustment. Somebody else should`ve guarded Caitlin Clark," Morris said in a video this week. "Like, I mean rollerblades, I mean skates all night, I mean Heelys! Do you all remember the Heelys? The ones you just pick your feet up like this, and you just roll."

Hailey Van Lith guarded Clark throughout the night, but the ESPN broadcast mentioned she had been sick going into the game. But no matter who was on Clark, she remained on fire for most of the game.

"There’s not a lot of strategy. You’ve got to guard her. Nobody else seems to be able to guard her," Mulkey said after the game. "We didn’t even guard her last year when we beat them. She’s just a generational player, and she just makes everybody around her better."

Iowa will now head to the Final Four to take on UConn.

LSU will have to start rebuilding its roster as Angel Reese declared for the WNBA Draft.