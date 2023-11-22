Ex-Lions great Herman Moore talks Thanksgiving football, previews team's crucial game vs Packers

Detroit Lions great Herman Moore knows how important the Thanksgiving Day game is for the team as he has played in a handful of them throughout his fantastic career.

The former wide receiver was the No. 10 overall pick of the Lions in 1991 and made his first appearance in the longtime NFL tradition later that year against the Chicago Bears. While he did not make a significant impact in that game, he got an appetizer of what was to come for the rest of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t realize how big it was until I came here in ’91," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I won’t say it’s our pre-Super Bowl, but it’s going to be the biggest game of the season regardless of your record. It is nationally televised. You’re one of the very few teams that are playing on that day. And it’s been just a long-standing tradition for this franchise."

This year, Detroit finds itself in an unfamiliar position – 8-2 and leading the NFC North.

FROM OUTKICK: TRAVIS KELCE TAKES ANOTHER JAB AT JETS’ AARON RODGERS

It is a very rare sight for the Lions to have as much success as they have had, and they will look to put away the Green Bay Packers. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

"Being the fact that they only lost two games, this is probably, since I’ve been here, the biggest Thanksgiving Day game with the most buzz around it because of just the moves that are being made by this franchise and just the play at they’re having after a fantastic comeback against Chicago," he said.

EX-LIONS STAR HERMAN MOORE ON TEAM'S IMPRESSIVE SEASON, DAN CAMPBELL'S 'BLUEPRINT,' AMON-RA ST BROWN'S RISE

"Everyone’s really understanding what this team is really made of, and they understand the foundation and the fabric that makes up the souls of these players."

A win gives the Lions their ninth of the season, tying last year’s total. Since winning 11 games in 2014, Detroit has only won at least nine games three times. It would be a good momentum swing for them if they could pick up a victory against their NFC North rival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions defeated the Packers 34-20 in September and own a four-game winning streak against them.