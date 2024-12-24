Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Ex-Jets star rips Aaron Rodgers for going after 'sentimental records,' wasting long drive in loss to Rams

Rodgers is nearing the 500-touchdown milestone

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to have too many people in his corner as the New York Jets’ 2024 season, and his first full year under center, nears its end.

Former New York Jets star linebacker Bart Scott took issue with Rodgers’ performance following the team’s 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers had 256 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

Aaron Rodgers throws

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Dec. 22, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The issue stemmed from Rodgers trying to get touchdown pass No. 500. He is one touchdown pass away from hitting the achievement and joining Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only players with at least 500 touchdown passes.

Rodgers said he wished Davante Adams would have caught the third-quarter pass that may have been a touchdown. It ended a 13-play drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Scott wasn’t happy with the whole situation.

"To have a 10-minute drive and end up with nothing," Scott said on the SNY postgame show. "And it’s because you’re going for records, right? Sentimental records. And you’re deciding who gets your record. And I think that’s – that’s despicable."

Bart Scott vs Eagles

New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott during warmups before the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Aug. 30, 2012. (Howard Smith-USA Today Sports)

Former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon agreed with Scott’s assessment.

It was 9-9 when the Jets turned it over on downs. Their next drives ended in a fumble, turnover on downs and a missed field goal.

Rodgers put his teammates on notice after the game.

"I think we’re kinda past the ‘keeping it positive’ thing," Rodgers said, via SNY. "I think it’s just about perspective. Perspective informs your truth and your truth makes your reality. 

"So, the reality of the situation is what it is, but your perspective is what you can change every single day. So, what you’re focusing on is the most important thing now. It’s not to change the reality of the situation – being 4-11, out of the playoffs, going into an unknown offseason."

Rodgers then spoke about what the next two weeks will mean for the future of the organization.

Aaron Rodgers vs Jaguars

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after a missed throw against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 15, 2024. (Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images)

"You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional," he said. "That's an important part of building culture. The last two weeks we can really see who's on board moving forward and who is ready to get out. It’s just part of the game. I’ve been on a couple of teams who were out of it, and it’s interesting to watch the practice habits, the preparation habits. 

"Hopefully, we’ll do the right thing, and it means a lot because everybody’s watching, and it’s a who-you-know business. There will be interesting conversations in the next couple of weeks, but just focus on the relationships we have with each other and try to finish this thing out like a pro."

