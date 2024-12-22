Aaron Rodgers puts Jets teammates on notice with 2 games left in season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on the team’s close loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and how the team stays focused on the final two games of the regular season.

Rodgers had 256 passing yards and a touchdown pass as the Jets fell to the Rams, 19-9. He was asked about how the team will keep a positive mindset with the season nearing its end and New York out of contention for the playoffs.

"I think we’re kinda past the ‘keeping it positive’ thing," Rodgers said, via SNY. "I think it’s just about perspective. Perspective informs your truth and your truth makes your reality.

"So, the reality of the situation is what it is, but your perspective is what you can change every single day. So, what you’re focusing on is the most important thing now. It’s not to change the reality of the situation – being 4-11, out of the playoffs, going into an unknown offseason."

Rodgers then spoke about what the next two weeks will mean in terms of building for the future of the organization.

"You gotta figure out what it means to be a professional," he said. "That's an important part of building culture. The last two weeks we can really see who's on board moving forward and who is ready to get out. It’s just part of the game. I’ve been on a couple of teams who were out of it, and it’s interesting to watch the practice habits, the preparation habits.

"Hopefully, we’ll do the right thing, and it means a lot because everybody’s watching, and it’s a who-you-know business. There will be interesting conversations in the next couple of weeks, but just focus on the relationships we have with each other and try to finish this thing out like a pro."

The Jets underwent dramatic changes during the season, from the dismissal of their head coach and general manager to a major trade for Davante Adams.

The team could see more changes as Garrett Wilson has been noncommittal about his future with the team.

New York is 4-11 on the year.