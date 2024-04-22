Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Ex-French Olympian rips Joel Embiid for choosing to play for Team USA over France at Paris Olympics

Embiid chose to play for Team USA over France

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former French Olympian ripped Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid in a recent interview over the center’s decision to play for Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Embiid, who is originally from Cameroon, was granted French citizenship in July 2022 and American citizenship in September 2022. He said he chose to play for Team USA because of his family, according to Delaware Online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joel Embiid looks on

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, #21, looks on during a break in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 12, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Frédéric Weis, who is mostly known for being dunked on by Vince Carter during the 2000 Olympics, blasted Embiid during a French radio show.

"I consider this boy a great player as much as he is a dirty guy," Weis said, via Eurohoops. "I hate him for the things that he did. I think he doesn’t have any respect for France and also for all the people who are asking for a French passport and don’t get it. 

"And under the pretext that he is a great athlete, he got it. I find it scandalous, I find it embarrassing. I don’t care about his excuses, cause they are his words, and his words mean nothing."

NIKOLA JOKIC, SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND LUKA DONCIC PICKED AS THE NBA'S MVP FINALISTS

Vince Carter dunks on Frederic Weis

Vince Carter of the USA leaps over Frederic Weis of France to dunk during the Mens Basketball Preliminaries at the Dome in the Olympic Park on Day 10 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. (Darren McNamara/Allsport)

Weis said France gave him a passport to begin with because he was such a good basketball player. He said players choosing which team they want to play for nationally are making a "business decision"

The former top 15 NBA Draft pick then added how he would resolve the situation.

"I would take away from him the French nationality and I would ban him from entering France," he added. "You will not play in the Olympics. You will come to the airport with Team USA and we will say: You don’t have the right to enter the territory, go to your home. You are Cameroonian, you are American, you are not French, go away."

Joel Embiid dives for the loose ball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, #21, watches a loose ball bounce away during the fourth quarter Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 12, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Embiid and the 76ers are battling the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.