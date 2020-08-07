Ex-Florida State center Michael Ojo dead at 27: report

Michael Ojo, a former Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball player, reportedly died Friday after suffering a heart attack while training with his European team. He was 27.

Ojo was in the middle of an individual practice with his Serbian team Partizan when he collapsed, Eurohoops reported, citing sources. He was reportedly taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Ojo played four seasons with the Seminoles, from 2012 to 2017. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds during his collegiate career. He got a majority of his starts with Seminoles during the latter half of his career. He started 34 of 35 games during the 2016-17 season.

He started his professional career in Serbia after college. He signed with FMP before playing with Crvena Zvezda. He helped the team to an ABA SuperCup title and an ABA and Serbian Leagues, according to Eurohoops. He also appeared in EuroCup and EuroLeague games during the 2019-20 season.

Former Seminoles guard Trent Forrest remembered Ojo on Twitter.

“This definitely a tough one man.. One of the best dudes I done came across. Was the first to welcome me to fsu and was nothing short of a big brother my freshman year and even after.. it’s crazy to think we was just talking about life last week.. Gone miss ya fasho O!!” he tweeted.