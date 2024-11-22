Ex-F1 star Scott Speed talks sport's popularity in America, transition to Rallycross

Scott Speed has nearly done it all when it comes to auto racing.

The Red Bull driver was one of the few American drivers to compete in Formula 1. He's raced on ovals in NASCAR and won several championships in Rallycross.

Speed competed for Scuderia Toro Rosso 28 times between the 2006 and 2007 seasons. He was one of the last Americans to compete in F1 races before Alexander Rossi and Logan Sargeant.

At that time, the United States Grand Prix was a fixture on the Formula 1 schedule, and it wasn’t until 2022 when the Miami Grand Prix started and, last year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Since 2023, the U.S. has hosted three Formula 1 races as the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed.

"It’s out of control. It’s so, so different," Speed told Fox News Digital Friday. "Honestly, it was kind of nicer because I’m a bit of a reserved person. So, after I came back to America after my Formula 1 career was over, it was quite nice actually that no one recognized me or knew me. I could kind of just like start over from scratch. I honestly really enjoyed the anonymity.

"Now, obviously, it’s cool because there’s so many of my fellow Americans and so many of my friends and family here now that know what Formula 1 is, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you did that?' And that’s pretty special to be able to share with them. As a fan of motor racing in general, I’m so glad that, whether it was the Netflix show or a lot of factors, it’s grown here and that’s really cool."

Speed didn’t have the success of Mario Andretti, but getting to drive at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing is a major win.

Competing against the likes of Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa is no easy task.

"Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motor racing, right? But there wasn’t really a path in America. So, it was kind of like an ambitious goal, and I was very fortunate to have an opportunity with the Red Bull America driver search to have that opportunity to move to Europe and to actually have a pathway from the Red Bull Junior Development program to actually get there.

"My biggest memories are just how special it was to be able to maximize those opportunities and actually get there."

Speed said one of the most difficult parts of Formula 1 was to go from winning a lot or competing in the front in the feeder series to racing hard against the best of the best. And not always finding victory lane or the podium was a "difficult thing to get used to."

"Formula 1 is super special, and the cars are unbelievably fast. I think the most special, I mean, everybody will remember the first time they pull out of a garage in a Formula 1 car. And, for me, that was Barcelona in a V-10. So, I was also lucky to have the memory of the engines and they sounded amazing. Many great memories."

Speed raced in NASCAR for several years before getting another opportunity to compete in another different kind of racing – Rallycross, which takes place on a closed mixed-surface circuit.

The Red Bull athlete won three consecutive Global Rallycross championships from 2015 to 2017 and the Americas Rallycross championship in 2018. He told Fox News Digital he wanted to give himself a challenge and race in a series outside his comfort zone.

"There’s so many options that would have been a lot easier and maybe more of a natural fit," he said. "I really wanted to challenge myself and do something different.

"It’s probably the decision I’m most happy about because it led me down a path of exploration and learning different ways to drive a vehicle. And I fell in love with that aspect of motor racing – away from being good at driving one type of car one way. I fell in love with, ‘Oh, this car, I need to, as a driver, do a lot of different things to optimize the vehicle.’ And I fell in love with that.

"With Rallycross after stock car racing, it was another evolution of that like, ‘OK, this requires something else,’ and I’ve just been always in love and fascinated with what it takes to try to maximize the physics of the vehicles. I’ve been lucky to have those opportunities to be able to go from all these different disciplines."

Speed also offered advice to young drivers looking to break into the sport.

"Don’t quit," he said. "I really believe you can have everything you want in life if you want it bad enough. It always comes down to being willing to pay the price that it costs and if you’re willing to put in the energy and time that it needs to do something. Anything’s possible.

"I think that the most important thing is you love what you do. I was very lucky to find at a very young age that I loved racing, and I was able to pursue that and turn that into a career. But I think the love of racing is the bedrock of that because the effort and energy it takes to be successful in something as difficult as motor racing requires a lot of energy. And if you don’t love what you’re doing, you’re not going to be willing to pay that price that it takes."