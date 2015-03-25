Ex-Charger Paul Oliver dies at 29

Former San Diego Chargers safety Paul Oliver died at the age of 29.

According to the Union-Tribune, Oliver committed suicide. Unfortunately, the Chargers organization is no stranger to this type of tragedy. Legendary linebacker Junior Seau took his own life in May 2012.

"Everyone in the Chargers family is sad today after hearing the news about Paul," the team said in a statement. "He was part of our family for five years. At just 29 years old, he still had a lifetime in front of him. Right now all of our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this most difficult time."

The Chargers used a fourth-round pick in the 2007 supplemental draft to take Oliver, a Georgia product. He appeared in 57 NFL games, all with San Diego from 2008 to 2011, making 12 starts, and totaled 144 tackles, one sack and four interceptions.