Ex-Buccaneers' head coach on Brady, Gronkowski reunion: 'Who are we playing in the Super Bowl?'

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Tony Dungy has no doubt that the team will be making a Super Bowl appearance this season after bringing Rob Gronkowski over to join former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady.

Dungy, who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, made the prediction Friday night during the second day of the NFL Draft.

TOM BRADY ADDRESSES RELATIONSHIP WITH PATRIOTS’ JULIAN EDELMAN ON DRAFT NIGHT: ‘HE’S LIKE A BROTHER TO ME’

"Who are we playing in the Super Bowl? Who's going to make it from the AFC? Because we are definitely going,” he said, according to The Athletic.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer coached the Bucs from 1996 to 2001 where he helped lead the struggling franchise to several playoff appearances before being fired the season before they would go on to win the Super Bowl.

Dungy’s remarks come just days after the Patriots traded Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The 30-year-old tight end played nine seasons in New England where he won three Super Bowls with Brady. He retired last season with one year left on his contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The trade now gives the Buccaneers three dynamic tight ends for either Brady to work with, including O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.