Ex-Browns running back rips Deshaun Watson’s leadership: ‘Told the coaches I didn’t know the play’

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jordan Wilkins ripped his ex-quarterback, Deshaun Watson, saying Watson lacks leadership qualities usually found in a franchise signal-caller.

Watson, who is dealing with yet another lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault of a woman during his time as a Houston Texan, was asked about his leadership Wednesday. He showed confidence in his answer.

"I mean, the trust has always been there," Watson told a reporter. "You know, so I think the guys, they trust me. If there’s anything that’s out there, you can go ask any one of those guys, and they’ll give you an honest answer.

"So, I can’t speak for anybody else, but for what the guys been showing me and what they tell me and shake my hand and come to my locker and on the field, dap me up and say to my face, that’s what they’re saying, that they trust me.

"When you’re around me each and every day, you know my aura, you know my energy, you know my character. I think you’ll understand who I really am."

Wilkins, who played for the Browns for a short stint in 2023, posted a screenshot of Watson’s quote about his "aura" on X and made his own caption.

"Yehhyehh sure bro. Watch the next slide and yall tell me," Wilkins wrote. "And this was the final preseason game to make the roster."

In the next clip, Wilkins showed a video of Watson handing the ball off to him during that preseason game, and the running back fumbled. Wilkins is implying that it’s Watson’s fault he fumbled with the bad exchange.

Wilkins fumbled another time after the dropped hand-off exchange, and he claims Watson went to the Browns’ coaches and said the running back didn’t know the plays, leading to the fumbles.

"And went to the sideline and told the coaches I didn’t know the play," he captioned the Instagram story with a thinking emoji. "And then it happened again on the next drive."

Watson’s leadership has been brought into question after another lawsuit against him was filed in Houston by a Jane Doe who is represented by Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who filed most of the previous sexual misconduct lawsuits against Watson.

On Monday, the Jane Doe filed a lawsuit that seeks $1 million in damages, claiming she was sexually assault on a day they were supposed to go out on a date in October 2020.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, said in a statement to Fox News Digital his client denied the allegations.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," the statement said. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

"In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

The Browns intend to start Watson in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which Watson had just 169 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions.

