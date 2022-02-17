Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Ex-Angels employee convicted of providing drugs that led to Tyler Skaggs's overdose death

Kay now faces up to life in prison

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was convicted on Thursday of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused him to overdose and die.

Kay was convicted of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy after the government alleged that he gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills which also contained fentanyl. 

The former Angels employee now faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced on June 28.

TYLER SKAGGS CASE: EX-ANGELS EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF SELLING DRUGS TO LATE PITCHER DOESN'T TESTIFY

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court where he is on trial for federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges, in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. 

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court where he is on trial for federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges, in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Associated Press contributed to this report

