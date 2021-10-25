Ex-49ers great blasts Jimmy Garoppolo after loss: 'Has to be better on third downs'

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley doesn’t want to hear any excuses when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo and his performance in Sunday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The retired six-time Pro Bowl tackle criticized Garoppolo for his decision-making during his first three drives of the game. The 49ers scored a touchdown on the first drive but were forced to kick field goals on the second and third. On the next three, San Francisco punted.

The Colts had a 13-12 lead going into halftime. San Francisco would only score six more points after that and lose 30-18. Staley said the onus is on Garoppolo and he doesn’t want to hear about the bomb cyclone that created torrential rainfall at Levi’s Stadium.

"He came out, everybody knew exactly what they were going to go with. They came out in the second and third drive and they were throwing the ball a little more on first and second down. Not having success and staying ahead of the chains. You got in third down situations much more consistently than you wanted to be, that were 3rd-and-long," Staley said on "49ers Postgame Live."

"In a wet weather game like this, you want 3rd-and-2, 3rd-and-3 situations where you can possibly run the ball. Jimmy not being able to move the chains on third down. A quarterback is judged when everybody in the building knows you're going to throw the ball, and I don't want to hear an excuse about the weather, the Colts played in the exact same game. Jimmy has to be better on third downs."

San Francisco was only 1-for-11 on 3rd downs and didn’t go for it at all on 4th down. The team finished with six 3-and-out drives.

Garoppolo didn’t play all too well. He was 16-for-27 with 181 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions along with two sacks. He also fumbled twice and lost one.

Coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t sound too confident in Garoppolo for next week’s game against the Chicago Bears. When asked whether Garoppolo would start, Shanahan said he guesses so.