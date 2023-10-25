Eventbrite marketplace removes Riley Gaines’ 'Protecting Women's Sports,’ cites community guidelines violation

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has been outspoken about transgender females' participation in women's sports.

Gaines, who currently serves as the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, has several speaking events scheduled for next month as part of the Speak Louder Campus Tour. The Leadership Institute is serving as the tour's sponsor.

Gaines' first stop for November is slated to take place at the University of California, Davis. Information about the "Protecting Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines" event was listed on event management and ticketing website Eventbrite – until Tuesday.

Eventbrite has since removed the event listing from its marketplace. An email from Eventbrite Trust & Safety stated that the event violated the company's "community guidelines and terms of service."

"We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite marketplace as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, with which all users agree to comply," Eventbrite wrote.

The organization warned that multiple violations could result in an account being removed from its platform.

"Specifically, we do not allow content or events that – through on- or off-platform activity – discriminate against, harass, disparage, threaten, incite violence against, or otherwise target individuals or groups based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, age, or disability. As a result, your event has been unpublished. Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension or termination of your Eventbrite account."

Fox News Digital contacted Eventbrite's media relations and CEO Julia Hartz for more information on its decision to end the promotion of the event, but did not receive a response at the time of this article's publication.

Although the event featuring Gaines was removed, several other controversial events appear to remain active on the platform's ticketing marketplace. One was from a group called "Tempest NYC," which posted a "Stop the Genocide! Free Palestine!" event that is scheduled to take place next week.

Organizers stated the following in the upcoming event's description section:

"Early on Saturday, October 7th, Palestinian resistance fighters broke through Israel's siege of Gaza. In response, Israel has declared total war against the people of Gaza, completely cutting off access to food, water, and electricity, while bombing the Strip and killing entire families," they posted on Eventbrite. "This attack on Gaza takes place after 75 years of settler-colonial violence conducted by the Israeli state."

The description also listed the topics that a panel is scheduled to discuss.

"This panel will explore the historical context that led to the current moment, the dynamics currently at play, and the possibilities for building international solidarity for Palestinian liberation."

Gaines responded to the removal of her event and said she remains committed to delivering a speech on the college campus early next month.

"Eventbrite is the epitome of organizations taking a stand against women and our basic human rights." Gaines said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"If being pro-woman in woman's sports is deemed anti-trans, then being pro-trans in woman's sports is inherently anti-woman. And that is the stand Eventbrite has taken. The event at UC DAVIS is still going to take place next month. My speech will not be stifled."

Gaines also argued that Eventbrite's actions are sending a message about the company's position on women's rights.

"By allowing pro-terrorist and antisemitic groups to keep their scheduled events on the Eventbrite platform, but canceling events discussing the importance of ensuring the safety, fairness and equal opportunities for women, Eventbrite has sent a clear message to all. Eventbrite is the epitome of organizations taking a stand against women and our basic human rights."