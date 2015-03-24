Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Evans, Jett lead way, No. 24 Saint Louis handles Fordham 70-48

By | Associated Press
  • Fordham Saint Louis Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Saint Louis' Jordair Jett (5) heads to the basket as Fordham's Mandell Thomas defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (The Associated Press)

  • 455f7dc7-Fordham Saint Louis Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Saint Louis' John Manning, left, is fouled on his way to the basket by Fordham's Ryan Rhoomes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (The Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – Dwayne Evans had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jordair Jett lacked a rebound for his first career double-double, leading No. 24 Saint Louis to a 70-48 rout over Fordham on Saturday.

Saint Louis (17-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) has won 11 straight games. The Billikens held Fordham (7-10, 0-4) to season lows for first half and game scoring on 29 percent shooting.

Jett had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists and topped 1,000 career points with two free throws late in the game. He had eight rebounds in the first half, already topping his previous career best by one.

Jon Severe had 22 points for Fordham, which has lost six straight and trails the series 9-1. The other half of the highest-scoring duo in the conference, Branden Frazier, was scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting.