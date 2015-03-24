Evans, Jett lead way, No. 24 Saint Louis handles Fordham 70-48

next Image 1 of 2

Dwayne Evans had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Jordair Jett lacked a rebound for his first career double-double, leading No. 24 Saint Louis to a 70-48 rout over Fordham on Saturday.

Saint Louis (17-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) has won 11 straight games. The Billikens held Fordham (7-10, 0-4) to season lows for first half and game scoring on 29 percent shooting.

Jett had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists and topped 1,000 career points with two free throws late in the game. He had eight rebounds in the first half, already topping his previous career best by one.

Jon Severe had 22 points for Fordham, which has lost six straight and trails the series 9-1. The other half of the highest-scoring duo in the conference, Branden Frazier, was scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting.