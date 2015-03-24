Evan Payne ties a career high with 27 points; Loyola Marymount holds off Santa Clara 75-71

Evan Payne tied a career high with 27 points on Thursday night and helped Loyola Marymount hold off Santa Clara in the final minute of a 75-71 win.

LMU (12-17, 4-13 West Coast Conference) took a 70-63 lead with 58 seconds to go but missed 3 of 4 free throws to allow SCU (12-18, 5-12) to cut the gap down to 71-69 with 29 seconds left.

Payne made two free throws to put the Lions back up by four, and Anthony Ireland hit two more after Evan Roquemore's layup to keep it that way.

Ireland finished with 20 points for Loyola Marymount, Gabe Levin scored 10 and Alex Osborne had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Roquemore had 19 points and Brandon Clark added 17 for the Broncos, who led 34-30 at halftime before a 15-3 LMU run early in the second gave the Lions the lead for good.