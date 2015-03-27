European hopefuls Udinese and Inter clash at the Friuli

Udinese and Inter Milan will meet up at the Friuli Stadium on Saturday with just three points separating the two sides as both continue their push for European play.

Inter has struggled to find consistency throughout the season but is hoping a late push under new manager Andrea Stramaccioni can help the team sneak into the top three and a place in the Champions League.

Under Stramaccioni the Nerazzurri has claimed seven points from its first three games to move to within six points of third-place Lazio with six games remaining.

The club sits three back of Udinese ahead of Saturday's match but will have to do without suspended defender Walter Samuel and injured midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

Udinese is only three points adrift of Lazio despite winning just one of its last seven games in league play.

A 3-1 defeat to Roma last time out allowed the capital side to move to within a point of Francesco Guidolin's men. But Udinese will be hoping its good form at home plays a role in Saturday's match with the club having lost just once this campaign at the Friuli Stadium.

Udinese will miss injured duo Mehdi Benatia and Antonio Floro Flores while Giampiero Pinzi will be serving a one-match ban.

Juventus brings a five-match winning streak into its game at last-place Cesena on Sunday with Juve holding a one-point lead on second-place AC Milan, which will host Genoa on Saturday in an effort to move back in front for at least 24 hours.

Lazio aims to keep hold of third place with a win at second-from-the-bottom Novara, while Roma tries to close the gap on its rival by claiming a fifth win in seven matches when the club hosts bottom-half Fiorentina.

Napoli's European ambitions have hit a snag as the club has gone winless in its last five games and tries to snap that skid at Lecce, which sits two points from safety after a five-match unbeaten streak.

Mid-table sides Atalanta and Chievo meet up at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, Palermo hosts Parma with the two clubs separated by two points, Siena hosts Bologna and the weekend's action finishes up on Monday as Catania tries to end a four-match winless streak when the club hits the road to face Cagliari.