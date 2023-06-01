Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

European course will not host Open Championship while affiliated with Donald Trump: report

The golf major has not been to Turnberry since 2009

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Donald Trump’s association with Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland is why the Open Championship will never be played at the historic course. 

The R&A, which runs the tournament, told The Telegraph that Turnberry will never host The Open as long as Trump is affiliated with the course due to security risks. 

While the tournament has been held at Turnberry four times, the R&A has avoided using its grounds for their major since Trump purchased the course in 2014. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President Donald Trump plays golf in November 2020

Then-President Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Despite the R&A’s thought process on the matter, Eric Trump told The Telegraph that his family and organization is "deeply committed" to host The Open if Turnberry is called upon. 

"My family is deeply committed to Scotland and has one singular focus – preserving Turnberry as the best golf course anywhere in the world."

TRUMP REACTS TO BIDEN'S AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT FALL: ‘THAT’S NOT INSPIRING'

The first time The Open came to Turnberry was in 1977 when Tom Watson collected his second Open Championship on the Ailsa Course – his first came in 1975 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Watson beat out "The Golden Bear," Jack Nicklaus, by a single stroke to take the trophy.

Donald Trump swings golf club

Former President Trump follows his second shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The tournament has not been to Turnberry since 2009. 

A Trump golf course has yet to host one of the four majors in golf. Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey, was about to be the host of the 2022 PGA Championship; however, the 2021 attack on the Capitol led the PGA of America Board of Directors to change the location to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump has had LIV Golf events played at his courses, though, with Bedminster and his Miami location on the controversial tour’s upcoming schedule.

Trump looks on at LIV Golf pro-am

Former President Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year’s Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July 20-23 in 2023.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.