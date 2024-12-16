ESPN's Stephen A Smith torches Democrats after DOJ IG revelation on Jan 6 FBI informants

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith tore into Democrats during a podcast episode on Sunday after a Justice Department Inspector General report revealed new information last week about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said there were a total of 26 confidential human sources in the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 but only three were assigned by the FBI to be present for the event, while stressing that none of the sources were authorized or directed by the bureau to "break the law" or "encourage others to commit illegal acts."

Smith recalled the report on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" and became irate about Democrats misrepresenting information.

"The big issue is I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, I’m finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way," Smith said.

Smith said he was "really getting ticked off" at Republicans seeming right when they criticize their Democrat opponents.

"We can argue policies. We can argue politics all day long. But the Democrats worked really, really diligently to make the case that the right had a monopoly on insidious, evil tendencies. Corrupt tendencies. Duplicitous, hypocritical, untruthful tendencies and every time they made those accusations. We turn around and find out that at least some of them are guilty of the same s---. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m sick of all of it.

"They’ve actually made Donald Trump look like he was right instead of them."

Horowitz stressed that no sources were encouraged or authorized by the FBI to enter the Capitol or any restricted area and stressed that they were not encouraged or authorized to commit any illegal acts.

Twenty-three of the confidential human sources present on Jan. 6 came to Washington, D.C., to the Capitol on their own. Of that group, three entered the Capitol during the riot, and an additional 11 sources entered the restricted area around the Capitol.

However, Horowitz said that investigators "found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6."

The report came on the heels of FBI Director Christopher Wray announcing he would step down from his role before President-elect Donald Trump took office next month.

Trump has also said he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters on his first day in office.