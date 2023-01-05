Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

ESPN's Dick Vitale tweets update on NFL game from November thinking it was live: 'I was absolutely fooled'

NFL Network was broadcasting Week 9 game between Packers and Lions

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There was no NFL game being played on a Thursday night for the first time all season, but don't tell that to Dick Vitale (Actually, maybe someone should.)

The NFL Network (which no longer broadcasts Thursday Night Football - that's an Amazon Prime Video exclusive) was replaying the Week 9 matchup from the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to fill the no-football void until Saturday.

Vitale thought he was watching a live game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dick Vitale attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, California. 

Dick Vitale attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, California.  (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

"In important @NFL matchup @Lions lead @packers 15-6 early in the 4th quarter," Vitale said in a since deleted tweet. "@AaronRodgers12 has thrown interceptions in the red zone .The Lions D has been super ."

Dick Vitale's deleted tweet

Dick Vitale's deleted tweet

Vitale must have just watched James Mitchell's three-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff. That score, plus the ensuing PAT, gave Detroit a 15-6 lead.

The Lions held on for a 15-9 victory, but that news reached Vitale before he saw it. 

Vitale realized he was duped, but no worries - he took it like a champ.

"I was absolutely fooled / hysterical - I thought Lions - Packers game was played tonight / give me a turnover baby !"

That game has suddenly become pretty important in the grand scheme of things, as both teams are alive for the playoffs heading into their Week 18 matchup in Lambeau Field.

The Packers clinch the seventh and final spot with a win, while Detroit needs a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sportscaster Dick Vitale waves to the crowd as he is honored during a game between Indiana Hoosiers and Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 17, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Sportscaster Dick Vitale waves to the crowd as he is honored during a game between Indiana Hoosiers and Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 17, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vitale recently got back in the booth to call college basketball after once again being cancer-free.