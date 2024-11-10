Expand / Collapse search
College Football

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit rips 'clowns' for throwing garbage on field during LSU-Alabama game

Fans threw trash on the field during LSU-Alabama game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit ripped fans who threw trash on the field during LSU’s loss to Alabama on Saturday night.

College football fans have been seen throwing trash on the field in various games during the season. Fans who packed Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, appeared to be no different from those in some other environments, and Herbstreit appeared to have had enough of it.

Kirk Herbstreit on TNF

Kirk Herbstreit looks on from the sideline prior to the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime at FedEx Field on October 5, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Why does that have to become a thing this year?" he said during the broadcast, via the New York Post. "Some idiots do this at Texas, and now all of a sudden we see it popping up in college football. Enough’s enough, clowns.

"Just … what are you doing. … This is just stupid."

Herbstreit made his remarks in the third quarter of the game with LSU down 21-6. A penalty was called on LSU after defenders sacked Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. An LSU defender clearly grabbed Milroe’s facemask.

Brian Kelly looks on

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The game stopped as fans littered the field with water bottles.

The broadcast showed cheerleaders protecting their heads with signs as the garbage came down.

"It’s great. That’s your home cheerleader," he added. "Just embarrassing to LSU, it’s embarrassing to college football land just around the country, enough’s enough."

Kirk Herbstreiit looks on

Kirk Herbstreit made his critical remarks as he was calling the LSU-Alabama game on ESPN. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Herbstreit mentioned the incident during the Texas-Georgia game from earlier this year. Fans were seen throwing beer cans, water bottles and other debris onto the field after a questionable call.

