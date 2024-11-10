Utah AD says 'game was absolutely stolen from us' after loss to BYU

BYU’s perfect season remained intact on Saturday as the Cougars scored 12 unanswered points in the second half to come back and top Utah, 22-21.

Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff led an 11-play, 65-yard drive to set up Will Ferrin for a 44-yard field goal to go ahead with three seconds left. The Utes were up 21-10 at the half.

After the game, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan spoke to reporters and launched into critical comments about the referees.

"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said, via ESPN. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed.

"I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight."

Both teams were called for 10 penalties, costing Utah 97 yards compared to BYU’s 67 yards. Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn was called for holding as the team sacked Retzlaff on 4th down with 1:29 left in the game. The sack would have ended the game without the penalty.

"Whatever decision the refs make, I don't think they're trying to get it wrong, so that's just part of the game," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game. "The refs are part of the game. We were able to capitalize on that."

Retzlaff was 15-of-33 with 219 passing yards and the rushing touchdown. Chase Roberts had six catches for 91 yards.

Utah’s Brandon Rose had two touchdown passes and an interception. He was 12-of-21 passing for 112 yards.

Utah fell to 4-5.