ESPN, NFL Twitter accounts neglect 'God and Jesus' from Trevon Diggs' son's quote

Trevon Diggs brought his five-year-old son Aaiden to the podium after Monday's Dallas Cowboys' practice.

He had a cute, simple message to the media.

"I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus, and I love my family."x

The message was received with "awhs" from the media and his dad.

However, when the NFL's and NFL on ESPN's official Twitter accounts tweeted out the video, they only included text about his "whole world" sentiment.

NFL and NFL on ESPN both tweeted the quote as "I love the whole world." The period was included, insinuating that that was all the Cowboy's son had to say.

Both Twitter accounts posted the same video, which did include the entire quote.

Many of the Cowboys' beat writers tweeted, and included, Aaiden's full quote.

Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last year, but recently deleted his Twitter after he's had a rough start to training camp.