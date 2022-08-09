Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

ESPN, NFL Twitter accounts neglect 'God and Jesus' from Trevon Diggs' son's quote

Trevon Diggs' five-year-old son said that he loved God and Jesus

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Trevon Diggs brought his five-year-old son Aaiden to the podium after Monday's Dallas Cowboys' practice.

He had a cute, simple message to the media.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up  prior to the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up  prior to the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus, and I love my family."x

The message was received with "awhs" from the media and his dad.

However, when the NFL's and NFL on ESPN's official Twitter accounts tweeted out the video, they only included text about his "whole world" sentiment.

SAGE STEELE SUES ESPN, ALLEGES NETWORK VIOLATED FREE SPEECH RIGHTS AFTER SHE SLAMMED VACCINE MANDATE

NFL and NFL on ESPN both tweeted the quote as "I love the whole world." The period was included, insinuating that that was all the Cowboy's son had to say.

Both Twitter accounts posted the same video, which did include the entire quote.

Many of the Cowboys' beat writers tweeted, and included, Aaiden's full quote.

Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last year, but recently deleted his Twitter after he's had a rough start to training camp.