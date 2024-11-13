ESPN NBA writer rips Lakers' 'special treatment' of Bronny James: 'Gone too far'

Bronny James’ schedule this year isn’t like what other NBA rookies will be going through. The Los Angeles Lakers intend for him to only play for their G League South Bay Lakers in home games.

By playing only home games for South Bay, Bronny won’t be flying for the team’s road contests, which ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective" podcast.

In Windhorst’s opinion, the Lakers’ treatment of James, the son of superstar LeBron James, has "gone too far."

"Honestly, I know he was getting somewhat special treatment and nepotism. That’s fine. I don’t care. It’s normal," Windhorst, who has covered LeBron since his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, said. "Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that. I don’t know whose idea it was. Obviously, the Lakers are fine with it. They’re doing it.

"On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think that benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers. And I don’t think it benefits LeBron at that point."

The James father-son duo became the first to share an NBA court together during the Lakers’ opening night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last month.

Since then, Bronny has been used sparingly by new head coach JJ Redick, seeing a few minutes in six of the Lakers’ 10 games. Bronny has scored four total points.

In his G League debut Saturday, Bronny registered six points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Windhorst can’t wrap his head around not getting the full G League experience to help develop Bronny.

The Lakers are 6-4 to start the season, putting them in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

