Espanyol beats Getafe 1-0, Sociedad draws 0-0 at Deportivo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Espanyol midfielder Salva Sevilla scored the first and only goal of the Spanish league season on Saturday to earn a 1-0 win over 10-man Getafe, while Real Sociedad and Deportivo La Coruna recorded the second 0-0 draw of the competition.

Sevilla's dipping free kick that grazed the inside of the upright in the third minute was the only sighting of an effective attack by either side in Barcelona.

Espanyol didn't muster another effort on target, not even after Getafe's Santiago Vergini received his second booking with eight minute to play.

David Moyes' Sociedad secured a point at Deportivo in a match similar to Friday's league opener when Sevilla and Malaga showed more rust than punch from the summer in their 0-0 draw.