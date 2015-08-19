Ernie Els opens an autism learning center and wins Payne Stewart Award in same week

Ernie Els has been chosen to receive the Payne Stewart Award.

The announcement Wednesday came two days after Els had the grand opening for one of two buildings at The Els Center of Excellence in Florida. His youngest son, Ben, has autism. The South African star, a four-time major champion, has devoted a majority of his work off the course to the Els for Autism Foundation.

The Learning Center at the school can handle 150 children ages 3 to 14. It has been designed to create a learning environment for children on the autism spectrum.

Els will be honored Sept. 22 at the Tour Championship.

The award began in 2000 to honor Stewart, who died in a plane crash four months after winning the 1999 U.S. Open.