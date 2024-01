Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews has covered the NFL for a long time, so she’s bound to have an interesting story or two about her interactions with the fans.

On the latest episode of the "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson, Andrews discussed a rather aggressive fan who wanted a picture.

"I was standing – name-drop – with Baker Mayfield before the game, talking, because I haven’t seen him for the past year," Andrews said on the podcast. "And as I’m standing there, this guy was like ‘Erin, come over here! I want a picture!'"

NFL WEEK 18 PREVIEW: WHAT'S AT STAKE IN FINAL WEEK OF REGULAR SEASON

"And I was just like, ‘Am I an animal in a zoo?’"

The fan’s behavior even drew a reaction from Mayfield.

"Baker tapped me on the shoulder, he’s like, ‘Have fun with that one,’" Andrews continued.‘

"‘I want a picture!’" Andrews said while imitating the fan. "You know what? I want a lot of things, but am I screaming at you?"

It wasn’t the only story Andrews told of her interactions as a well-known sports media member.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the way back from covering the Miami Dolphins versus Dallas Cowboys game on Christmas Eve, Andrews recalled an interaction while at the Fort Lauderdale airport as she tried to get a quick bite to eat.

"This guy is clearly over-served," Andrews said. "I don’t know if his flight was delayed, or he was over-served."

"We got 10 minutes before the bar closes. Can I get a quick burger ? No cheese, fries. I don’t care what you have. Can I have something? I haven’t eaten since 8:30 in the morning," she continued.

Andrews said one of the workers agreed to get her food and a drink before the man decided to give her some unwanted advice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The guy turned around and the bar, and he goes, ‘I know who you are.’ And I was like, ‘Cool. Anyway, thank you so much. Here’s a tip.’ And he goes, ‘You need to smile more.’ And I said, ‘I didn’t ask,’" Andrews recalled.

Andrews said the man accused her of not being very nice before she responded with a "not nice word."