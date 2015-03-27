Environmental review process under way for new Minnesota Vikings stadium

Just how will the new Minnesota Vikings stadium affect the environment in downtown Minneapolis?

Planners have begun an environmental review of the project, including traffic during and after construction, air and water quality, and the impact of the stadium lights.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority held a public information meeting Tuesday evening on the environmental review. Roland Froyen lives near the stadium site. Froyen tells Minnesota Public Radio News (http://tinyurl.com/9337s7s ) his main concern is storm water runoff from construction into the Mississippi River.

An environmental impact report is due next summer. Project managers hope to break ground for the nearly $1 billion stadium at the current Metrodome site by next fall.

