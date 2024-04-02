Enhanced Games set to film documentary in effort to educate public on steroids

The Enhanced Games have received tons of backlash for what has seemingly been called a lack of safety and concern for athletes' health.

The games, of course, are an Olympic-styled event that will allow the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Dr. Aron D'Souza, the event's founder, has long preached that his idea of sports will actually make competition more safe and fair, and he feels a behind-the-scenes look will convince viewers.

"We had over 50 documentary film production companies approach us. Oscar winners, Emmy winners, the whole nine yards. The biggest studios in the world, the most important directors. Flattering, of course," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "But the most important thing for us is educating the public. Educating the public about the potential of scientific enhancements and how it can be done safely and make sport better and more fair. We felt that a documentary was a great way to make that happen."

D'Souza said the documentary also comes with a casting call "to find the 10 faces of the first games who will feature in the docuseries."

"All the story-telling of the Enhanced Games will be about the athlete; the struggles, the opportunities and the journey of the athlete. Ultimately, I’ll be honest, viewers don’t care about who I am. I’m just a CEO," D'Souza said.

Australian Olympic swimmer James Magnussen committed to the event long ago, and D'Souza has put out a $1 million prize if he can beat the 50-meter world record – although it will not be officially recognized.

"They care about the athlete going on the journey, coming back like James Magnussen did out of retirement at 32 years old to try to break a world record. I think that’s a really compelling story," D'Souza said. "And I hope the message of the Enhanced Games is that through science, anything is possible, and that a 30-year-old shouldn’t be considered a retired athlete past his prime. And maybe one day we’ll see someone who’s 40, 50 or even 60 years old breaking world records."

D'Souza cited Netflix's "Drive to Survive" that featured Formula One racing as a model for the documentary.

"We wanted to do this from day one. The story-telling and communications [are] important. If you look at the rise of Formula One racing in the U.S., its insane popularity now is on the back of the Netflix series. … And that property has done so much to help educate the market about what Formula One is and the cast of characters behind it. So, that story-telling has always been an essential component of our business plan."

The documentary will be released in conjunction with the beginning of the event, which is still TBD.

