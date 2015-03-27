Encarnacion hits 3 HRs, but D-backs beat Jays 8-6

PHOENIX (AP) — Against a power-packed Blue Jays lineup, a well-pitched game wasn't going to be enough for Dan Haren to earn a victory.

The All-Star right-hander doubled twice, drove in three runs and pitched eight strong innings, offsetting Edwin Encarnacion's three home runs for Toronto, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won 8-6 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third in a row for the first time this season. After dropping seven in a straight, Arizona has won five of seven and scored 29 runs scored in the last three games.

Haren (5-3) allowed four runs on nine hits and two of Encarnacion's homers. Haren struck out eight and upped his batting average to .414 (12 for 29) this season by going 2 for 4.

"I know I gave up a few runs but I did what I needed to do out there," he said. "That team, it's a tough lineup. Every guy can hit it out. It looks like they have one thing in mind, to let loose and try and hit homers. I've never seen anything like it really."

Encarnacion hit half of the Blue Jays' season-high six homers. Fred Lewis led off the game with a home run for Toronto, which leads the majors in homers with 72.

"It's tough when you get six home runs and you lose," Encarnacion said.

Diamondbacks manager A.J. Hinch said, "They say solo home runs can't beat you, and we tested that."

Blue Jays starter Brandon Morrow (3-4) was chased after four innings and gave up six runs on eight hits.

Haren got some help from his defense in addition to helping his own cause at the plate.

Left fielder Conor Jackson made a diving catch to end the top of the fourth inning, saving at least one run as the Blue Jays had runners on first and second.

Haren hit one of four doubles in the bottom of the inning as the Diamondbacks scored four runs.

"He's an athlete and he can really hit, and when he's locked in he's a big weapon," Hinch said. "And he's going to hit ninth next time."

Jackson added about Haren: "He's kind of making a mockery of hitting."

Justin Upton, Adam LaRoche and Mark Reynolds also doubled in the fourth.

Upton had three hits and scored two runs and LaRoche drilled a two-run home run, his third homer in as many nights. Young homered in the seventh.

Jose Bautista and Adam Lind also went deep for the Blue Jays.

"We just need to mix in a few base hits once in a while, but I'm not complaining," manager Cito Gaston said.

NOTES: LHP Brian Tallet will pitch next Tuesday for Class AAA Las Vegas on his way back from a 15-day DL stint because of left forearm stiffness. ... OF Travis Snider's sprained right wrist has no structural damage and he is expected to come off the 15-day DL at the beginning of next month ... Diamondbacks C Miguel Montero, on the 15-day DL with a right knee sprain, will catch bullpen sessions in the next couple of days, manager A.J Hinch said. Montero will then go with the team on the first part of its next road trip and then be sent to extended spring training to play in games ... Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.