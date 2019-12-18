Emmitt Smith's son makes decision on where he will play in college

The son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith was among those who decided which college they were going to sign with on the first day of the period Wednesday.

E.J. Smith, a running back from Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, chose Stanford over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M. His father had played three years with the Florida Gators from 1987 to 1989.

“They just love my versatility and the way they use their running backs is something I focused on, and also the education played a major part in it, too,” E.J. Smith said, according to ESPN. “It's a great feeling because only people know the athletic part of me, but they don't know how much time I put in on the education side of it, as well.”

E.J. Smith said he didn’t feel pressure to go to Florida, where his father was a three-time All-American before turning pro. He said he was allowed to go through the college process on his own and make his own decision on his future.

"He has been there only when I needed help, asked for help, and not more,” E.J. Smith said. “It's really been a turning point in my maturity because I've had to make this decision on my own, unless I needed help from my dad. Other than that, I've been on my own in this situation.”

The legendary running back had initially grabbed the Florida hat off the table and jokingly put it on his son.

“I can wear this hat but he doesn't have to wear this hat,” Emmitt Smith said on the ESPN2 broadcast, according to Yahoo Sports. “His daddy went there, but that doesn't mean that my son has to go there. At the end of the day, my son has his own journey and it is his journey, not my journey. For him to do the things that are best for him is what we teach all of our children. I'm proud of him for standing up and being the man that he is and the man that he will continue to become.”

E.J. Smith was the No. 96-ranked recruit on the ESPN 300.