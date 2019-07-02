Emmett Till being included in 'famous people from Chicagoland' image was 'poor form,' White Sox official says

A Chicago White Sox official said Sunday it was “poor form” to show lynching victim Emmett Till as part of the same “famous people from Chicagoland” scoreboard graphic as Pat Sajak and Orson Welles.

Scott Reifert, the White Sox’s vice president of communications, said he told the staffer who created the graphic shown during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins that featuring the black teenager next to famous celebrities “kind of minimalized [that this] is a young man who lost his life.”

It was “poor form” and that the intent “wasn’t to insult anybody,” Reifert said. He added the staffer won’t be disciplined and there’s not going to be a change in protocol.

“We talked about it. He regretted it. Certainly, he admitted it was a mistake. The intent certainly wasn’t to insult anybody, not Emmett Till by any means. It was, in a sense, famous Chicagoans,” Reifert said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The lumping in of Till with Sajak and Welles caused an uproar on social media.

Emmett Till was visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955 when he was killed after allegedly whistling at a white woman. His brutal murder was a watershed moment in the civil rights movement.

