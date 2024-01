Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ben Johnson's decision to remain the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator shocked many, but it delighted one of the team's biggest fan.

Rap legend Eminem, who was present for the Lions' playoff run up until their NFC Championship Game loss this past Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, took to social media to share his excitement about keeping the man that orchestrated one of the best offense's in the league this year.

"Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!!" Eminem posted on X. "@ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!...I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!!""

Eminem was in the Bay Area at Levi's Stadium to watch as his Lions blew a 24-7 halftime lead and eventually lose to the Niners, 34-31, to fall short of Super Bowl LVIII. Detroit has never been to the Super Bowl since its inception, let alone hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Head coach Dan Campbell caught some flak, too, for his decisions to go for it on multiple fourth downs, which didn't work out for quarterback Jared Goff & Co. Instead, those turnover on downs each led to 49ers touchdowns in the second half, as all the momentum swung back to the home team.

Campbell owned up to his gambles, as it's been something he's stayed true to all season long. He trusts his players despite what the scoreboard may say.

It didn't work out for him, though, and Johnson's status with the team was immediately in question since he had at least one interview with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders for their head coach vacancies earlier this month.

But reports came Tuesday stating Johnson was going to tell the remaining two teams without a head coach that he's withdrawing his name, choosing to stay in Detroit and continue building with Campbell.

The Lions were the league's third-best offense this regular season in total yards (394.8 per game) and fifth in points per game (27.1). Johnson has utilized the tremendous young talent GM Brad Holmes has constructed the roster with, especially star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The addition of David Montgomery in the backfield also led to the league's fifth-best rushing offense in terms of yards gained on the ground per game (135.9) this regular season.

Detroit has been on a steady trajectory since Campbell took over as head coach in 2021. He retained Johnson, who was tight ends coach with the previous regime, and it was a great decision as he worked his way up the ladder to offensive coordinator before the start of last season.

Now, they will continue to work alongside each other to hopefully fulfill Eminem's dream — and the dream of Detroit — of finally making it to the Super Bowl next season.