Embattled Packers receiver returns to practice field after serving one-game suspension

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is back with the team this week ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals following a turbulent week that saw the wideout get hit with a one-game suspension from the team.

Doubs was back practicing with the team on Wednesday after missing the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams because of a one-game suspension. The team had issued the suspension for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team.

"If there’s an issue, you’ve got to communicate so we can work it out together," head coach Matt LaFleur said of the incident. "And unfortunately, there’s a level, there’s a standard that you have to live by, and if you don’t there’s going to be consequences."

"I made that very clear to our team, like, there’s a level of professionalism, but you know what, each moment is a learning experience and like I mentioned last week, it was a one-off, and we’re moving forward."

Doubs is coming off a big season with the Packers. During the postseason, he totaled 10 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in two games. In the regular season, he hauled in 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

But he was off to a slower start this year.

The locker room appeared ready to move on from the situation on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against Arizona.

"Everyone’s going to have their own opinions on the situation, but at the end of the day, I think two days isn’t going to ruin the three years of work and commitment he’s put in for us," receiver Christian Watson said. "It’ll definitely be a little weird right away, just because it was a pretty significant situation for him, but I mean, he’s Rome to us. I think it’ll blow by pretty quick, and we’ll all be right back to how we were."

"It happened, it’s in the past, and I think everyone’s excited to have him back," quarterback Jordan Love added. "I think we just move forward with it and learn and grow from the situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

