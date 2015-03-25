Ellis leads Mavs rally for 123-120 win that spoils Howard's best offensive night with Rockets

next Image 1 of 2

Monta Ellis had a season-high 37 points and assisted on the go-ahead basket to spoil Dwight Howard's best offensive night for Houston, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Rockets 123-120 Wednesday night.

Dallas was down one when Ellis drove and zipped a pass to Shawn Marion in the corner for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left.

Houston's James Harden had a chance to tie it with 9 seconds left but missed the second of two free throws. Jose Calderon made two free throws after a Houston foul, and Harden shot an airball on a 3-point try in the final seconds.

Howard made his first 11 shots and scored a season-high 33 points.