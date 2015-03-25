Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 12, 2015

Ellis leads Mavs rally for 123-120 win that spoils Howard's best offensive night with Rockets

By | Associated Press
    Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Monta Ellis (11) shoots over Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (The Associated Press)

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban yells from his seat on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (The Associated Press)

DALLAS – Monta Ellis had a season-high 37 points and assisted on the go-ahead basket to spoil Dwight Howard's best offensive night for Houston, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Rockets 123-120 Wednesday night.

Dallas was down one when Ellis drove and zipped a pass to Shawn Marion in the corner for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left.

Houston's James Harden had a chance to tie it with 9 seconds left but missed the second of two free throws. Jose Calderon made two free throws after a Houston foul, and Harden shot an airball on a 3-point try in the final seconds.

Howard made his first 11 shots and scored a season-high 33 points.