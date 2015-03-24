Ellis leads Mavs over Pelicans

Dallas, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Monta Ellis scored a game-high 23 points and handed out seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-89 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Dirk Nowitzki added 18 points, Vince Carter scored 17 and Shawn Marion chipped in 10 points and eight boards for the Mavericks, winners in four straight.

"We've done better over the last couple of weeks. But we've got a long way to go," said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. "It's all going to be coming fast and furious. The home games are obviously of great importance."

Eric Gordon scored 19 points, Brian Roberts added 17 and Alexis Ajinca scored 14 and pulled down eight rebounds for the Pelicans, who have lost five straight.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left the game in the second quarter with a left shoulder sprain and did not return. He will be evaluated further on Thursday.

"We don't know much right now. He's talking to doctors and we'll find out more tomorrow after he's had more testing done," said Pelicans coach Monty Williams.

New Orleans led 27-20 after 12 minutes. The Mavericks rallied within three, 28-25, after Nowitzki knocked down his patented one-legged fadeaway just over two minutes into the second.

The Pelicans pushed their spread back to seven moments later. Dallas used a 16-2 run to go up eight before taking a 49-43 lead into the break.

New Orleans pulled within four early in the third period, but a Nowitzki layup ignited an 11-4 run to take a 67-56 lead with 4:54 remaining. Ajinca's slam moments later had the Pelicans within two possessions, but Dallas outscored the hosts 11-5 the rest of the way to take a 78-67 spread into the final frame.

New Orleans never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Game Notes

Dallas outscored New Orleans 52-46 in the paint ... The Mavs were 41-for-79 from the field, 10-for-22 from 3-point range and 16-for-17 from the free throw line ... Dallas scored 30 points off 21 Pelicans' turnovers. The Mavs committed just nine turnovers ... The Pelicans shot 50.7 percent from the field ... Luke Babbitt scored 10 points off the bench for the Pelicans.