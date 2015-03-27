Elliott tops former team, leading Blues over Sens

Almost a year after the Ottawa Senators traded him to the Colorado Avalanche, Brian Elliott made his regular season return to Scotiabank Place.

Elliott stopped 28 shots and led the St. Louis Blues over Ottawa, 3-1, on Tuesday.

"Coming in here, especially for myself, kind of a little homecoming meant a lot to me and the guys played hard for me," Elliott said.

A ninth-round pick by Ottawa in 2003, Elliott appeared in 130 games with the club. He went 59-45-15 in that span with a 2.81 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Elliott, who signed with the Blues this past offseason, made his initial return to Ottawa as a member of Team Chara in the 2012 NHL All Star Game. The first-time All Star made 13 saves in the contest.

David Perron scored twice and Chris Porter also lit the lamp for the Blues, who had lost three of four coming in. St. Louis moved to 10-0-2 against the Eastern Conference this season.

Craig Anderson, who was acquired from Colorado in the Elliott trade, allowed two goals on four shots and was quickly pulled in favor of Alex Auld, who made 13 saves.

Daniel Alfredsson scored the lone goal for Ottawa, which has lost a season- high seven straight games.

The Blues recorded two quick tallies just 3:49 into the opening period.

The first came on the Blues' first shot on net at the 1:37 mark of the stanza. From the right boards, Roman Polak sent a quick wrister on net which was redirected by Porter for a 1-0 St. Louis advantage.

On the second tally, Patrik Berglund skated up the left wing and wristed a shot on net from the top of the left circle. Anderson mishandled the rebound and Perron pounced on the loose disc and put it home from the crease to make it 2-0.

"The first 10 minutes, they forced a lot of turnovers and capitalized on a couple of them, and we put ourselves in a tough hole again," Alfredsson said.

Using the power play, the Senators got on the board less than a minute into the second. Sergei Gonchar took a slap shot from the high point and Alfredsson redirected it home to make it 2-1.

St. Louis regained its two-goal advantage at the 6:35 mark of the second on Perron's backhander in the slot.

Elliott stopped eight shots in the third to preserve the win for the Blues.

Game Notes

The Blues snapped a five-game losing as the guest in this series. St. Louis last won in Ottawa on Jan. 26, 2000...Ottawa dealt the 26-year-old Elliott to Colorado on February 18 of last year...St. Louis is 25-7-7 since Ken Hitchcock took over as head coach.